Axonics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 1,396 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,469% compared to the average daily volume of 89 put options.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.77. Axonics has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 9.50. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 0.07.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axonics will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AXNX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,818,185.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,964,248.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $1,333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,271.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,478,848 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Axonics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,595,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,450,000 after purchasing an additional 64,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Axonics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,421,000 after purchasing an additional 48,770 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Axonics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,056,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,159,000 after purchasing an additional 536,615 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Axonics by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,505,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,193,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Axonics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,456,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,217,000 after purchasing an additional 287,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

