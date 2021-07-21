Axie Infinity Shards Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Axie Infinity Shards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity Shards has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00047024 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013480 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.11 or 0.00781051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Axie Infinity Shards

Axie Infinity Shards is a coin. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 coins. Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity . Axie Infinity Shards’ official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official website is axieinfinity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Axie Infinity Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity Shards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

