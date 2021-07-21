Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Axcella Health from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axcella Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Shares of AXLA stock opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. Axcella Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 21,423 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 51.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 42,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 52,100 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

