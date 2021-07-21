Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Short Interest Update

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 564,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Shares of CDMO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,339. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 632.50 and a beta of 2.21. Avid Bioservices has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $27.02.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.70 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

CDMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avid Bioservices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other Avid Bioservices news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 7,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $184,571.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $138,524.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth about $15,986,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,584,000 after acquiring an additional 493,121 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4,689.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 405,202 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after acquiring an additional 397,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 367,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

