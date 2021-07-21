Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,624,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Avery Dennison by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,675,000 after purchasing an additional 362,047 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,037,000 after purchasing an additional 308,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,593,000 after purchasing an additional 166,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Avery Dennison by 1,042.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 171,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,405,000 after purchasing an additional 156,035 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken C. Hicks sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.22, for a total value of $1,391,349.96. Insiders have sold 8,772 shares of company stock worth $1,923,670 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $200.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.01. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $111.80 and a 52 week high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.45.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.