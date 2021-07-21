AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Shares Gap Up to $10.12

Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.12, but opened at $10.55. AvePoint shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 33,029 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVPT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

AvePoint Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVPT)

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

