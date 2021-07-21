AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics. Its product candidates are targeted against important mechanisms known or believed to be involved in cancer. Tivozanib, the Company’s lead product candidate, is a highly potent and selective oral inhibitor of the vascular endothelial growth factor, or VEGF, receptors 1, 2 and 3. In addition to tivozanib, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies derived from Human Response Platform (HRP), a novel method of building preclinical models of human cancer, which are intended to more accurately represent cancer biology in patients. AV-299 is the Company’s next product candidate which is an antibody that binds to hepatocyte growth factor, or HGF, thereby blocking its function. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of AVEO opened at $5.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.65. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $183.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.76% and a negative net margin of 689.38%. Equities analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVEO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. 40.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

