Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Sells $226,144.00 in Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $226,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James Bramwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, James Bramwell sold 18,331 shares of Avantor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $652,766.91.

Avantor stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.84. 3,637,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,223,015. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.27 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Avantor by 32.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,027 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 182.5% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,547,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,305 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 42.3% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2,482.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 18,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

