Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

AGR traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,323. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGR. Barclays began coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

