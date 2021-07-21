Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 51,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.93.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $203.14 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $208.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,327 shares of company stock worth $1,664,058 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

