Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Autohome Inc. offers an online destination for automobile consumers primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com delivers content to automobile buyers and owners. It also offers advertising services; dealer subscription services; used automobile listings services; automobile dealer subscription services as well as operates automotive aftermarket services platform and real-time feedback on the service providers. Autohome Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Get Autohome alerts:

ATHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie dropped their target price on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Benchmark lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CLSA lowered Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.66.

ATHM traded down $4.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.99. 2,032,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,578. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.51. Autohome has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $147.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.17.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. The company had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.94 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autohome will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 34.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 151.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 21.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 88.9% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Autohome during the first quarter worth $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autohome (ATHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.