Aumann (ETR:AAG) Shares Down 2.3%

Aumann AG (ETR:AAG) was down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €15.60 ($18.35) and last traded at €15.92 ($18.73). Approximately 48,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 50,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.30 ($19.18).

Several research analysts have commented on AAG shares. Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of Aumann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Aumann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is €15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $242.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33.

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment develops, produces, and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the electrification of vehicles; solutions to produce electric motors and mechatronic modules for traction and auxiliary drives, and sensors; and special-purpose machinery and production lines for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, including energy storage systems.

