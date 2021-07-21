AT&T (T) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AT&T (NYSE:T) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect AT&T to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AT&T to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $199.28 billion, a PE ratio of -79.74, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AT&T stock. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.