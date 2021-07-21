Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 197,111 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,469 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,120,000 after buying an additional 63,836 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 634,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 266,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 222,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 9,197 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

ACBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Truist raised their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, G.Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In related news, Director David Eidson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACBI opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $487.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $28.93.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 30.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

