Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) and AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Head to Head Survey

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) and Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AMS and Atlantia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMS $4.17 billion 1.19 -$15.00 million N/A N/A Atlantia $10.34 billion 1.35 -$1.34 billion ($0.82) -10.31

AMS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlantia.

Volatility and Risk

AMS has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantia has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Atlantia shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AMS and Atlantia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMS -0.96% 8.49% 3.22% Atlantia N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AMS and Atlantia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMS 2 4 3 0 2.11 Atlantia 0 2 0 0 2.00

Summary

AMS beats Atlantia on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMS

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets. The Non-Consumer segment consists of comprised of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets. The Foundry segment manufactures analog/mixed signal ICs based on customer design. The company was founded in August 1981 and is headquartered in Premstaetten, Austria.

About Atlantia

Atlantia SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the infrastructures and mobility network sectors. It operates through the following segments: Italian Motorways; Overseas Motorways; Italian Airports; Overseas Airports, Abertis Group, and Atlantia and Other Activities. The Italian Motorways segment involves in the management, maintenance, construction, and widening of the Italian motorway operators under concession. The Overseas Motorways segment deals with the holders of motorway concessions in Chile, Brazil, and Poland, and the companies that provide operational support for these operators and the related foreign-registered holding companies. The Italian Airports segment focuses on the airport business of Aeroporti di Roma, which holds the concession to operate and expand the airports of Rome Fiumicino and Rome Ciampino. The Overseas Airports segment includes the airport operations of the companies controlled by Aéroports de laCote d’Azur. The Abertis Group segment includes the Spanish, French, Chilean, Brazilian, Argentine, Puerto Rican and Indian motorway operators and the companies that produce and operate tolling systems controlled by Abertis Infraestructuras. The Atlantia and Other Activities segment comprises the parent company, its subsidiaries, and the companies whose business is the design, construction, and maintenance of infrastructure. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

