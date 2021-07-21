ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ASAZY has been the subject of several other reports. Nordea Equity Research cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.84.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 10.11%. Equities research analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

