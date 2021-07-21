Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Aspira Women’s Health posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aspira Women’s Health.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 408.34%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AWH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.45. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $10.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 47,957 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 28,007 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

