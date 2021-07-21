ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €610.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been given a €610.00 ($717.65) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) target price on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America set a €683.00 ($803.53) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €630.00 ($741.18) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) price objective on ASML in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €573.27 ($674.44).

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.