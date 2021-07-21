ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 717,900 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the June 15th total of 567,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ASICS stock opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.09. ASICS has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $25.20.

Get ASICS alerts:

About ASICS

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sports goods in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers sports shoes, apparel, and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through 989 retail stores, as well as through online.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for ASICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.