ASD Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges (BTMX)

ASD (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 21st. One ASD coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001118 BTC on exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $263.51 million and $1.46 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00047672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013463 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $249.85 or 0.00787864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About ASD

BTMX is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 743,385,577 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.