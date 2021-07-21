Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$1.85 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.78% from the company’s previous close.

AOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Ascot Resources in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascot Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of AOT stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.18. 28,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,280. Ascot Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.84 and a 1 year high of C$1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of C$443.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.00.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Ascot Resources will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

