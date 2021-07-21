Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Ascential alerts:

Shares of Ascential stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. Ascential has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $6.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.21.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.