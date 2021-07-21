Ascendant Digital Acquisition (NYSE:ACND) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) shares rose 10.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 3,632 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 368,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACND. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,988,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition by 2,198.6% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,723,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,921 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,139,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition by 3,010.0% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,238 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

