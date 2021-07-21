Aryacoin (AYA) Price Hits $0.0097

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. During the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aryacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $30,975.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006882 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA . The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Aryacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

