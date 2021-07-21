Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 69,288 Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 55.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,566 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,288 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,773,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,720,000 after purchasing an additional 38,481 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 53,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $781.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.95. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.54 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

