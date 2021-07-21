Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 35,879 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 35,879 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.11% of Innospec worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at $29,468,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 25.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 773,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,432,000 after buying an additional 155,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $408,905,000 after buying an additional 137,831 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,886,000 after buying an additional 113,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innospec in the first quarter valued at $10,269,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IOSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 2,471 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total transaction of $249,719.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,878,221.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Brian Watt sold 7,112 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $724,499.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,237.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,725 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

IOSP opened at $86.74 on Wednesday. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.48 and a fifty-two week high of $107.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.22 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.58.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Innospec had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $339.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

