Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $2.36 Million Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 72.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 195,257 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 14.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $4,250,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 96.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 138,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 68,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $380,628.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.29 per share, for a total transaction of $705,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 91,390 shares of company stock worth $3,163,783 in the last ninety days. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.94. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $38.98.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 5.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

