Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 265,283 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 645.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,283 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.30% of Harmonic worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

HLIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

Shares of HLIT opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $800.61 million, a P/E ratio of -52.80 and a beta of 0.78. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.