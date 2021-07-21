Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Short Interest Update

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 246,700 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 189,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

AANNF opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $8.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.02.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.