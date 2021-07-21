Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Director Sells $130,080.00 in Stock

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Director Gaines Wehrle sold 3,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $130,080.00.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $105.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.36. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $110.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWI. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,317,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

