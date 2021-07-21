ArGoApp Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $226,445.00 (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. ArGoApp has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArGoApp coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded 64.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00038972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00103540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00145402 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,912.18 or 0.99981934 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

ArGoApp Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

ArGoApp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGoApp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArGoApp using one of the exchanges listed above.

