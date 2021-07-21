Ares Capital (ARCC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Ares Capital to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ares Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $20.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.95%.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

