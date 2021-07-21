Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Given a $7.70 Price Target at Cowen

Cowen set a $7.70 target price on Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ARDX. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.25. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market cap of $198.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.95.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 78.63% and a negative net margin of 812.17%. The company had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 7,500 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $54,675.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,708 shares of company stock worth $99,088. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 66.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 491.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

