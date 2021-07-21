Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives $54.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARQT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

ARQT stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,229. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.49. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.30.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.20. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 2,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $69,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 848,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,344,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $57,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,445 shares of company stock worth $325,101 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,905 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,060,000 after purchasing an additional 782,543 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,428,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 656,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,990,000 after acquiring an additional 393,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

