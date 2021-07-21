Arcblock Trading 23.1% Lower Over Last Week (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. One Arcblock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0819 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges. Arcblock has a total market cap of $8.07 million and $5.03 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00046017 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012129 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $220.33 or 0.00743875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Arcblock

ABT is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.