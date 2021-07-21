AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 60,039 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,039 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $12,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $169.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.77 and a fifty-two week high of $171.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $11,695,861.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

