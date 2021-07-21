AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 12.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $15,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 61.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.47.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $363.69 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $378.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $354.01.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total transaction of $27,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $3,176,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,146 shares of company stock valued at $30,744,433. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

