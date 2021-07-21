AQR Capital Management LLC Has $15.55 Million Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,869 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Capri worth $15,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Capri by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $441,600.00. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPRI opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.21. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $59.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Capri from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.