AQR Capital Management LLC Has $14.58 Million Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 176.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 862,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 550,418 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of First Horizon worth $14,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 160,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 216,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 142,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,058,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,550,000 after purchasing an additional 160,928 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $781,237.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 460,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,638,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $5,499,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,193,055 shares in the company, valued at $21,868,698.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

FHN stock opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

FHN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

