AQR Capital Management LLC Has $13.07 Million Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 468,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,961 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $13,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $537,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 177,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 38,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3,032,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $33.46.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.25 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

