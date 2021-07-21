AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 116.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368,732 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $14,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,244,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 660.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 907,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 787,836 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,343,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,989,000. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

NYSE TME opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

