Apron Network (APN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.70 Million

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Apron Network has a market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Apron Network has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. One Apron Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Apron Network Profile

Apron Network (APN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Apron Network Coin Trading

