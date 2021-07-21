Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.55.

APRE traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.79. 24,084,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,340. The company has a market cap of $101.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of -0.01. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRE. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 2,725.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 655,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 632,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 111.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 525,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 828,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 340,080 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.