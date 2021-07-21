Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:APDN opened at $5.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 272.49% and a negative return on equity of 135.50%. The business had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $535,000. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

