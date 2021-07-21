Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lowered by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,693 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.5% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.66. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.