Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Hits New 52-Week High at $99.38

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.38 and last traded at $98.83, with a volume of 13776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.12.

Separately, Colliers Securities upped their target price on shares of Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.08.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $176.06 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brandon Sim bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,750,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,398,544.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 47,294 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

