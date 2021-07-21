Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Hits New 52-Week High at $99.38

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.38 and last traded at $98.83, with a volume of 13776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.12.
Separately, Colliers Securities upped their target price on shares of Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.
The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.08.
In other news, insider Brandon Sim bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,750,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,398,544.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 47,294 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
