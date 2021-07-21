Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Joshua Harris Sells 447,272 Shares of Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) insider Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $25,006,977.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Joshua Harris sold 293,770 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $17,479,315.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Joshua Harris sold 189,875 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $11,671,616.25.

On Friday, July 9th, Joshua Harris sold 336,024 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $20,490,743.52.

On Monday, June 7th, Joshua Harris sold 176,555 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $10,153,678.05.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $14,668,255.00.

Shares of APO stock opened at $57.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $64.45. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.75.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

A number of research analysts have commented on APO shares. Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $947,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $2,701,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

