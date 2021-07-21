API3 (API3) Achieves Market Cap of $43.87 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 21st. API3 has a market capitalization of $43.87 million and approximately $10.74 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.17 or 0.00009876 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, API3 has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get API3 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00048290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00013957 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $256.33 or 0.00799130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for API3 is api3.org

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.