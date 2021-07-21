APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Truist

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target trimmed by Truist from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on APA. Barclays lowered shares of APA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of APA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of APA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of APA from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.34.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. APA has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 4.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that APA will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. APA’s payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in APA by 316.4% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in APA by 3,220.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

