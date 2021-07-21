Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,363.50 ($17.81). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,341.50 ($17.53), with a volume of 1,541,983 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Antofagasta to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 1,241.67 ($16.22).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,501.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of £13.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.80.

Antofagasta Company Profile (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

