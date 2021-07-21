Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,363.50 ($17.81). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,341.50 ($17.53), with a volume of 1,541,983 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Antofagasta to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 1,241.67 ($16.22).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,501.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of £13.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.80.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

